MONTREAL -- Faced with policing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Surete du Quebec (SQ) is launching a special operation throughout the province to “educate” citizens about compliance with government directives.

Dans un souci de maintien de la qualité du service et de protection des citoyens et de nos employés, de nouvelles mesures préventives ont été mises en place par la Sûreté du Québec. #Covid_19 https://t.co/w0WyI63eIS — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) March 21, 2020

SQ spokesperson Ann Mathieu said that the police force has the mandate to assist the Ministry of Health and Social Services in the application of the Public Health Act.

“We are always attentive to the needs of this ministry,” she said. “If they ever have a particular situation that requires our action, we will then assist them.”

Asked about the possibility of imposing fines for offenders, Mathieu said the SQ “always listens to the needs” of the department.

“But I would tell you that the situation is currently going very well all over the territory covered by the SQ,” she added.

As part of the health emergency decreed by Quebec premier Francois Legault, the SQ reallocated some of its resources to field work.

Access to SQ service points has also been restricted. They remain open, but citizens who come to them are instead invited to pick up a telephone made available outside. In the absence of such a device, they must telephone the station on their own.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 21, 2020.