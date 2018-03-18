SPVM could deploy divers in search for Ariel Kouakou on Monday
Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou was last seen at noon on Monday, March 12, 2018, when he left home to go to a friend's house
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 18, 2018 6:26PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 18, 2018 8:26PM EDT
The Montreal police department may deploy divers in the Riviere des Prairies as part of the search for Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou on Monday or Tuesday.
A department spokesperson said on Sunday that the divers will be used if tests show the river is safe.
On Sunday, officers from the tactical intervention group of the SPVM tested the strength of the current, the river’s depth and the thickness of ice.
Investigators have received more than 247 tips since Kouakou disappeared on Monday.
On Sunday, the search got a financial boost from famed boxer Adonis Stevenson.
Stevenson, the former World Boxing Council heavyweight champion, told RDI he’s giving $15,000 to the search effort out of compassion for the boy’s family.
