

The Canadian Press





The Montreal police department may deploy divers in the Riviere des Prairies as part of the search for Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou on Monday or Tuesday.

A department spokesperson said on Sunday that the divers will be used if tests show the river is safe.

On Sunday, officers from the tactical intervention group of the SPVM tested the strength of the current, the river’s depth and the thickness of ice.

Investigators have received more than 247 tips since Kouakou disappeared on Monday.

On Sunday, the search got a financial boost from famed boxer Adonis Stevenson.

Stevenson, the former World Boxing Council heavyweight champion, told RDI he’s giving $15,000 to the search effort out of compassion for the boy’s family.