SPVM building vandalized in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Montreal police (SPVM) said a suspect was “caught red-handed” spray painting graffiti on the SPVM’s North Operations Centre building in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on Tuesday.

According to the SPVM, the suspect was apprehended at around 10:30 a.m. on Crémazie Boulevard near St-Hubert Street.

“Investigators inside the building spotted the suspect spray-painting graffiti on the windows. Investigators then moved quickly outside the building to put an end to the offence,” a spokesperson for the SPVM said in a statement.

When police attempted to arrest the 38-year-old man, he resisted by pushing and hitting officers who were trying to subdue him.

“The suspect was arrested for mischief and assaulting police officers. The suspect remains in custody and is expected to appear in court tomorrow morning.”

The SPVM said the crown prosecutor will determine the charges.