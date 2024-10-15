MONTREAL
Montreal

    • SPVM building vandalized in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

    The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Share

    Montreal police (SPVM) said a suspect was “caught red-handed” spray painting graffiti on the SPVM’s North Operations Centre building in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on Tuesday.

    According to the SPVM, the suspect was apprehended at around 10:30 a.m. on Crémazie Boulevard near St-Hubert Street.

    “Investigators inside the building spotted the suspect spray-painting graffiti on the windows. Investigators then moved quickly outside the building to put an end to the offence,” a spokesperson for the SPVM said in a statement.

    When police attempted to arrest the 38-year-old man, he resisted by pushing and hitting officers who were trying to subdue him.

    “The suspect was arrested for mischief and assaulting police officers. The suspect remains in custody and is expected to appear in court tomorrow morning.”

    The SPVM said the crown prosecutor will determine the charges. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News