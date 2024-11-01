Here are the Montreal-area weekend road closures, including on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge

There will be several major road closures in and around the Montreal area, including on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge and the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) towards downtown.

Road users are encouraged to plan ahead by using public transportation or using the Waze app before leave.

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge will be closed in both directions between Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville, on the island of Montreal.

As a result, the following are default closures as of 11 p.m.:

In the A-30 / A-40 interchange, the Highway 40 East ramp to Highway 40 East.

The Saint-Charles Ave. / Cité-des-Jeunes Blvd entrances.

The Sainte-Maire Road, Morgan Boulevard and Combattants entrances.

Exit 40 (ch. de Senneville).

As a result of the closure, public transit is free and tolls will be suspended on Highway 30 for the weekend.

Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) / Turcot Interchange / Ville-Marie Tunnel

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m. the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) eastbound will close between the Turcot interchange and the entrances to Notre-Dame and Cathedral streets, in the Ville-Marie tunnel.

As a result, the three ramps leading to the Expressway in the Turcot (A-15 North, the A-20 East and the Décarie Expressway) will be closed.

Marcel-Laurin Boulevard / Route 117

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., Marcil-Laurin Boulevard will be closed in both directions between Décarie Boulevard and Saint-Louis Street, north of the Décarie interchange.

René-Lévesque Boulevard

Starting Sunday, René-Lévesque Boulevard westbound will be closed long-term between Notre-Dame Street and De Lorimier Avenue. The road will be closed until the end of November.

Highway 25

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the Notre-Dame Street / Curatteau Street entrance and Sherbrooke Street Exit (5) will be closed on Highway 25 northbound in Montreal.

During the same time, the Lévesque Boulevard / Roger-Lortie Avenue entrance to Highway 25 north will close and one of two lanes on the highway will be open in both directions.

Côte-de-Liesse Road / Highway 40 service

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., one of two lanes will be closed on Côte-de-Liesse Road westbound between the Décarie interchange and the entrance from Highway 40 West (exit 65).

Côte-Saint-Luc Road

From Saturday at 7 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., Côte-de-Liesse Road will be closed in both directions, between Décarie Boulevard and Victoria Avenue.

In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, work may be cancelled or modified. Check Quebec511.info regularly for current and upcoming disruptions.