Montreal Police are trying to locate Cindy Thompson, 46, who was last seen near Du College metro in Saint-Laurent Wednesday morning.

Because she has an intellectual impairment, Thompson cannot orient herself in public spaces, police said.

For this reason, they believe she may be in danger.

Thompson is 5' tall, weighs 150 lbs, and has short black hair. She speaks english, and was last seen wearing blue pants, a mid-length beige coat, white running shoes, a purple backpack, and an ID bracelet on her wrist.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is urged to dial 911.