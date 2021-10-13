MONTREAL -- The public is advised not to consume numerous products from the company Verger Les Jardins d'Emilie, it was announced Wednesday.

Food inspection authorities say the labels did not include instructions to keep the products refrigerated. Consumers who have not kept the products refrigerated at all times should throw them away, even if there are no signs of spoilage.

The products are sold at Verger Les Jardins d'Émilie, located at 1255 rang Double, in Rougemont.

The items in question, which were sold until Oct. 13, are listed as:

SAUCE À SPAGHETTI À LA VIANDE (spaghetti sauce with meat)

SOUPE AUX LÉGUMES (vegetable soup)

POTAGE AUX COURGES BUTTERNUT ET POMMES (butternut squash and apple soup)

POTAGE AUX CAROTTES (carrot soup)

The labels also contain the words "Jardins d'Emilie."

The products were packaged in glass jars with black lids and were sold refrigerated.

No illness associated with the consumption of these items has been reported.