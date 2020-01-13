MONTREAL -- A few thousand Quebecers are still waiting to get their power back after the freezing rain and strong winds that hit the province over the weekend.

“The regions most affected are the Montérégie [and] Estrie... Vegetation may be damaged and fall on our power lines,” Hydro-Quebec stated.

“We have 120 teams working hard. At the height of the event, 140,000 customers were without power. The recovery continues and our teams will continue working until the last client is reconnected.”

In the Montérégie, just over 8,000 people remain without power, mostly in the La Haute-Yamaska and Longueuil areas. In Estrie, just under 1,000 people have no electricity.

According to Hydro-Quebec spokesperson Cendrix Bouchard, the Montérégie experienced a perfect storm of strong wind and freezing rain that caused the widespread outages.

He adds the public utility company needed to wait for the winds to die down in order to repair any damages.

There are less than 80 people in the dark in Montreal. More snow is expected later in the week.