City installs new bike path in Montreal before hydro poles can be removed

MONTREAL
Montreal

    A new protected sidewalk and bike path are being installed along Gouin Boulevard West in Cartierville, except hydro poles are stuck right in the middle.

    It's not entirely open yet because of the poles. The stretch of road used to be narrow with no sidewalk or bike path. As construction work progresses, new sections of the path will open.

    Yet, it seems the construction is happening faster than four Hydro Quebec poles can be moved. Just west of Joseph-Edouard-Samson Street, those four poles are right in the path.

    Hydro poles are right in the middle of a new bike path in Montreal's Cartierville neighbourhood. (Christine Long/CTV News)

    Hydro Quebec told CTV News the plan is to bury the power lines and remove the poles. In a statement, the Crown corporation says: "the work is related to the redevelopment of Gouin Boulevard West, between Toupin Boulevard and Martin Avenue, undertaken by the City of Montreal. In the agreement, Hydro Quebec must carry out its work in the sector from 2026 to 2028."

    The City of Montreal says the poles will be removed in 2027 or 2028, and that section of the bike path will remain closed until then.

    One cyclist who spoke to CTV News says having poles blocking a bike path would have been problematic for less agile riders, adding the path is a significant upgrade compared to what was in place before.  

