"Some plots are completely flooded": Quebec farms hit hard by rainfall

Not only were many homes in southern Quebec hit with unfortunate floods, but last week's torrential downpour also devastated many farms.

"There were major impacts in certain regions," said Quebec agricultures union president Martin Caron. "In these regions, it goes as far as damaged fields and crops."

Caron says the Lanaudière, Mauricie, and Montérégie regions were hit by the worst flooding for farmers, but there were extreme flooding cases all over the province.

He added that some grain farmers saw their crops completely submerged.

One vegetable farm that suffered from the massive rainfall is Les Jardins Vaes in Quebec's Lanaudière region, which saw over 200 millimetres of rain starting last Friday.

"It's more [rain] than we got in an entire month last year," said administrative director Marie-Hélène Martel. "A large part of the cultivable area was flooded."

At least 150 of 450 acres were flooded at Jardin Vaes, according to Martel, and she says the crops of celery, onions, green onions, and lettuce are not salvageable.

On top of immediate consequences, she also anticipates trickle-down effects that will hinder the farm in the coming weeks.

"On the subject of crops that will be harvested in the coming weeks and months, it's to be determined for now," she said. "It's very hard to estimate the magnitude of the damage."

Caron says that in addition to obvious economic consequences, crops could develop fungi and mould or fall victim to spreading diseases.

He says damage control is of utmost importance and that farmers, first and foremost, need to clear the water from the fields.

Jardins Vaes is in the process of contacting their insurance about the damaged crops, but that does not entirely fix the problem.

"If we look at last year, having all of our crops insured helps, but it's clearly not enough to cover what we put in the fields," Martel said.

The farm has been run by the Vaes family for four generations, totalling over 60 years.

However, substantial rainfall will undoubtedly have economic consequences, which could create problems down the road.

"Castatrophies like this definitely complicate the future of the farm," she said.