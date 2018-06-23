

CTV Montreal





While Plateau car users fighting a new parking bylaw won a partial victory earlier this week, most residents will still be affected and some are unhappy about that.

The new rule forbids the creation of parking spaces on private property. Residents in seven zones were able to convince the city not to implement the bylaw in those areas after gaining enough signatures on a public registry. The registry would have forced a referendum, but city officials said that given the effort the residents had put in, that wouldn’t be necessary.

But the bylaw will still take effect in 498 other zones.

Simon Cadotte said his efforts to gain the necessary number of signatures in his zone fell short, despite hours of work.

“I missed it by seven signatures,” he said.

Cadotte said he wants to buy an electric car and charge it in his backyard, but the bylaw forbids it.

Plateau officials have said the bylaw is aimed at reducing the borough’s dependence on cars. Mayor Luc Ferrandez said the results of the register showed most people approve.

“In 98 per cent of the district, people have adopted our idea, which is to leave the back alleys for greening and for kids,” he said.

Resident Helen Langlois said many people were unable to voice their displeasure, despite the registry, as no public consultations were held. She said she worries the bylaw could affect property values.

“It’s not fair that a small amount of people can decide whatever is going to happen in your own backyard,” she said. “We paid a lot for this property.”

According to the borough, those who already have a parking spot won’t be affected and in special cases a permit can be obtained to create a new spot, but Cadotte said that’s not good enough.

“(I want to) fight the next election, to fight Ferrandez and his team in the Plateau,” he said.