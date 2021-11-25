MONTREAL -- If the bars and restaurants haven’t had enough problems with COVID-19 restrictions, now there’s a new one — a strike at the SAQ.

Some bars in Montreal are struggling to keep their shelves stocked and sometimes their best seller is whatever they have left.

At the Pub St. Pierre in the Old Port, they’re running low on their house tequila and some of their popular wines.

