Some free 2-hour parking to remain at Claude-Robillard Sports Complex

The City of Montreal has decided to give some leeway on pay parking at the Claude Robillard Sports Complex in the Ahuntsic neighbourhood.

Borough mayor Emilie Thuillier posted on Facebook that those who use the facility will have about 200 spaces to use free of charge for two hours and some spaces will be free for 15 minutes.

“We will of course be discussing these adjustments with groups that attend the sports centre to hear their concerns and collect feedback and to see if other measures can be assessed,” wrote Thuillier. “We are listening, we are proactive, and we find solutions.”

All of the other spaces at the centre will remain under the 24/7 pay parking tariff which is $2.50 per hour or up to $11 per day, which was announced in September and met with immediate criticism.

The lot has 450 spaces.

After the fees were announced, city hall opposition councillors along with athletes and members of sports organizations held a news conference criticizing the move.

Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough mayor Dimitrios Jim Beis was among those and welcomed the adjustment to the previous policy. He added that it “is not normal” that it took the mobilization of such a huge group in addition to a petition with 6,200 signatures to force Valerie Plante’s administration to change course.

“Listening should come much more naturally from a municipal administration,” wrote Bleis on X.

The city said when announcing the tariffs that too many people were parking at the complex who did not use the facility, making it unfair for the athletes, parents and staff who do.