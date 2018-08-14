

CTV Montreal





Softball players have launched legal action against the city of Montreal after their beloved field was closed.

Members of the Jeanne Mance Park softball community filed a request for a judicial review of the city's decision to close the field this past May.

The field was closed in 2017 as nearby playing fields were refurbished, and in February Plateau Mont Royal borough mayor Luc Ferrandez, who is also Parks Director for the city of Montreal, assured the group the softball diamond would reopen on May 28.

Instead the city decided that, based on a ballistics report following one woman's injury, that the softball field was too dangerous since it lacked proper fencing and the backstop was too short.

"We were simply told we would lose it, and five days later it was gone”, said Henri Vasquez, one of the many people who played at the field.

The group said the city has since changed its mind about the rationale for closing the field.

The group has staged several rallies, questioned politicians at council meetings, and launched a petition to restore the field.

In a statement, the City of Montreal said that consultations on Jeanne Mance park will be conducted in the fall, and in the meantime has told players to use other fields.

Players said that is not possible because the other diamonds are in constant use and cannot accommodate more games.