

CTV Montreal





The fight to save a beloved softball diamond in Jeanne-Mance Park continued on Monday as ball players rallied against borough plans to destroy the field.

The players said they want to let borough officials know that tearing down the park is the wrong decision. Last week, the borough told players of their plans, saying the diamond wasn’t safe, despite Plateau Mayor Luc Ferrandez having previously committed to reopening the field after maintenance on nearby tennis courts was complete.

The city cited a ballistics report that said passerby could be at risk of being hit by a softball.

Despite the rain, nearly 50 softball players braved the rain to show up at the borough city hall to express their disappointment.

“It’s heartbreaking to see it go,” said Andy Pullman-Fleming. “We’re not interested in why it happened or going backwards or recriminations; we just want our field as had been promised and as is perfectly reasonable. For 50 years, it’s been a cultural tradition.”