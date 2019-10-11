MONTREAL -- Montrealers will have a chance to test their physical and mental toughness this weekend as they battle through an obstacle course challenge, all while helping support pediatric research.

In collaboration with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the Foundation of Stars is prepping for the second edition of the Tough Mountie Challenge, happening Sunday (Oct. 13) at Percival-Molson Stadium and Mount Royal Park.

Besides challenging its participants, Tough Mountie hopes to reach this weekend’s $130,000 goal that will go towards funding pediatric research.

Monkey bars, rope climbing, wall mounting, flipping over a tractor tire, and sumo fighting are just some of the challenges participants will face.

If anything in the above sentence sounds appealing to you, wait - there’s more.

There are four challenges, each with different lengths and required skill levels.

The Commanding Officer: 10 km, 50 obstacles for seasoned obstacle course junkies

The Sergeant: 5 km, 25 obstacles with 6 waves (competitive, 911, university, high school, corporate, or general public)

The Corporal: 3km, 20 obstacles with 5 waves (911, university, high school, corporate, or general public)

The Junior Constable: 1 km, for children under 12

Tickets are available until Saturday (Oct. 12), and students get special pricing.

Good luck on being tougher than a mountie - you’re going to need it.