MONTREAL -- A snowmobile driver is in critical condition after a crash Tuesday night.

According to Roussillon police, it happened at 11 p.m. on a trail in Saint-Philippe, in Montreal’s Montérégie region.

The driver was ejected from his seat after a collision with another snowmobiler in a field near Rang Saint-André.

He suffered injuries to his head and was transported to hospital.

The other snowmobile driver suffered minor injuries.