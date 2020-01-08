Snowmobiler in critical condition after crash in the Montérégie
Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020 6:36AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, January 8, 2020 6:38AM EST
MONTREAL -- A snowmobile driver is in critical condition after a crash Tuesday night.
According to Roussillon police, it happened at 11 p.m. on a trail in Saint-Philippe, in Montreal’s Montérégie region.
The driver was ejected from his seat after a collision with another snowmobiler in a field near Rang Saint-André.
He suffered injuries to his head and was transported to hospital.
The other snowmobile driver suffered minor injuries.
RELATED IMAGES