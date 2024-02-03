Snowmobiler dies in crash at Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.

A man was killed on Saturday in a snowmobile accident at Hébertville-Station, in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec.

The snowmobiler, who was alone on his sled, crashed shortly before 4 a.m. on trail 383.

"According to preliminary information, the man was ejected from his snowmobile on a curve, before hitting a tree," explained Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Sergeant Stéphane Tremblay.

The man was accompanied by at least one other snowmobiler at the time of the tragedy.

"He was taken care of by ambulance crews and transported to hospital in a critical condition, where unfortunately he was pronounced dead," said the SQ spokesperson.

The victim is a man in his 30s from Alma. His identity was not immediately released.

"There is every reason to believe that speed may have played a role in this collision," said Sergeant Tremblay.

A patrol officer specializing in collision investigation was called to the scene.

The SQ investigation is continuing.