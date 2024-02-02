MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec police hand out over 100 tickets to snowmobilers during operation

    Snowmobile police operation. FILE (AP Photo/Toby Talbot) Snowmobile police operation. FILE (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)
    The Quebec provincial police (SQ) handed out more than 100 tickets to snowmobilers last weekend as the provincial snowmobiling association is reminding riders to respect the environment.

    The SQ and the Quebec snowmobiling clubs federation (FCMQ) were out in force on Jan. 27-28, targeting snowmobilers violating safety regulations.

    Police handed tickets out to drivers of snowmobiles, ATVs, and other vehicles with trailers for the following offences and risky behaviour:

    • Not wearing a helmet.
    • Impaired driving due to alcohol, drugs or a combination of the two.
    • Not respecting mandatory stops and road signs.
    • Speeding.
    • Not holding a trail access card.

    For National Snowmobile and Environment Month, the FCMQ is reminding riders to be respectful of nature over the month.

    The FCMQ reminds riders of the following best practices:

    • Avoid modifying exhaust systems.
    • Pick up trash when on trails.
    • Use snowmobiles that consume less fuel and oil and keep snowmobiles in good condition.
    • Do not chase or scare animals. 

