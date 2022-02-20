A 41-year-old snowmobiler lost his life Sunday morning while riding on trail 23, near Chemin Haut du Lac Nord, in the municipality of Saint-Tite, Que., north of Trois-Rivières.

The accident occurred when the trail curved into a turn, which the man reportedly missed and drove into a fence.

The man was carrying a passenger who was injured but remains in stable condition.

First responders descended on the scene and tried to resuscitate the man, but without success.

"The victim was part of a group of four snowmobiles," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) Sergeant Stephane Tremblay.

An SQ patrol officer trained in collision investigation went to the scene on Sunday afternoon to determine the causes and circumstances surrounding the accident.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 20, 2021.