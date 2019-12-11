Snow squall warning ends, but temperatures drop in Montreal
MONTREAL -- Montreal received dose of intense winter weather this afternoon.
In the afternoon, clouds rolled in, bringing heavy flurries in some parts of the city during Wednesday’s rush hour.
“Drivers will have to be careful because the winds will pick up to 70 km per hour. That may reduce visibility on the roads,” cautioned CTV Montreal weather specialist Lori Graham.
But Environment Canada ended a snow squall watch Wednesday evening.
Snow squalls can cause the weather conditions to change significantly from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres, according to Environment Canada.
Expect a high of -3 degrees Celsius with a wind chill of -10C on Wednesday, dipping to a low of -12C overnight -- but it will feel like -18C with the wind.