MONTREAL -- Montreal received dose of intense winter weather this afternoon.

In the afternoon, clouds rolled in, bringing heavy flurries in some parts of the city during Wednesday’s rush hour.

“Drivers will have to be careful because the winds will pick up to 70 km per hour. That may reduce visibility on the roads,” cautioned CTV Montreal weather specialist Lori Graham.

But Environment Canada ended a snow squall watch Wednesday evening.

#Snow #squall watch has been dropped for #Montreal

Skies will clear tonight and the temperature will drop to -10C, but it will feel closer to -20 with brisk westerly winds.@CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/MXYxRzwm1c — Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) December 11, 2019

Snow squalls can cause the weather conditions to change significantly from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres, according to Environment Canada.



Expect a high of -3 degrees Celsius with a wind chill of -10C on Wednesday, dipping to a low of -12C overnight -- but it will feel like -18C with the wind.