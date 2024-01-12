Snow removal operations to pause as Montreal braces for second storm this week
For the second time this week, southern Quebec is bracing for another snow storm, which is causing headaches for Montreal's snow-clearing operations.
The city will suspend the snow removal operation that began Wednesday. The forecast is calling for up to 20 centimetres Saturday so the city is changing its plans.
It will continue snow removal until Friday evening, with only about 50 per cent of city streets cleared and will then stop all operations.
"Everyone in the coming hours must be very careful. We're expecting the same kind of precipitation we had to deal with earlier this week, so it's a cocktail composed of snow, followed by freezing rain, rain tomorrow. So it's going to be quite a challenge to our work crew," said city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.
Once the snowfall starts, crews will be back on the roads.
Depending on what remains on the streets, city crews will then resume snow removal on city streets.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Storm surge and extreme snowfall 'arriving soon,' says Environment Canada
Another winter storm is spreading across Ontario and Quebec Friday evening through to Sunday, with heavy snowfall and extreme winds expected to produce road hazards and up to 30 centimetres of snow in some regions.
Extreme weather causing delays, cancellations at Canada's busiest airports
Extreme cold temperatures are affecting Canada's busiest airports, with many experiencing delays and dozens of cancellations
Canadians receiving first carbon tax rebate of 2024, here's when
On Monday, Canadians in provinces where the federal carbon pricing program is in effect will receive their latest rebate payments.
PM Trudeau taps new top national security adviser
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named a new top aide on national security matters, his seventh since coming to power. In her previous roles, Trudeau's pick has testified about the government's handling of the SNC-Lavalin scandal, as well as the invocation of the Emergencies Act.
Donald Trump ordered to pay The New York Times and its reporters nearly US$400,000 in legal fees
Former President Donald Trump was ordered Friday to pay nearly US$400,000 in legal fees to The New York Times and three investigative reporters after he sued them unsuccessfully over a Pulitzer Prize-winning 2018 story about his family's wealth and tax practices.
Housing crunch prompts efforts to stabilize immigration levels, say federal ministers
Housing Minister Sean Fraser and Immigration Minister Marc Miller say the federal government is working to stabilize the number of people entering the country every year as housing pressures mount.
Canada's defence chief Gen. Eyre retiring after 40-year military career
Gen. Wayne Eyre is planning to retire as Canada's chief of the defence staff this summer, he said in a statement to military members Friday.
Flu rates down, but remain high in 2024: PHAC
The latest weekly data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) shows that influenza activity is falling nationally, but remains high, in the new year.
Fox News stops running MyPillow commercials in a payment dispute with election denier Mike Lindell
MyPillow chief executive and prominent election denier Mike Lindell said Friday that Fox News has stopped running his company's commercials, disputing the network's assertion that it is simply because he hasn't paid his bills.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
A winter storm is headed for Toronto tonight. Here is what you need to know.
The city says it is readying its snow removal equipment ahead of a storm set to bring up to 25 centimetres of accumulation to parts of the Greater Toronto Area Friday evening.
-
Police seek vehicle in fuel tanker crash that shuttered QEW for most of the day
The driver of a vehicle involved in a major collision with a tanker truck on the QEW west of St. Catharines Friday morning is being sought by police after the crash caused a section of the highway to close for most of the day.
-
Toronto man allegedly sexually assaulted person he met on dating app who blocked him after their meet-up
A 24-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a person he met through a dating app after being blocked following their initial meet-up.
Atlantic
-
Province-by-province summary of what to expect in the Maritimes from Saturday’s snow, rain, and wind
A storm will pass to the west of the Maritimes on Saturday and very similar conditions are expected compared to Wednesday's weather system.
-
Police investigating sudden death of Fredericton man
Police in Fredericton say they are investigating the recent sudden death of a 69-year-old man.
-
Halifax man battling cancer heads south seeking solution
A Nova Scotia man fighting cancer is going to America for treatment.
London
-
'I knew someone was following me': International student fears for her safety after attack and arson
A Fanshawe College international student from India is worried that she is being stalked following two separate incidents in London, Ont. years apart.
-
Middlesex County man facing murder charge
OPP in Middlesex County have laid a second-degree murder charge against a 59-year-old man after police responded to a residence and located a deceased individual on Thursday.
-
'Happy, excited, relieved': Norwich to fly pride flag
An about-face on an issue that divided an Oxford County community. Norwich Township council has endorsed a motion that will allow the pride flag to fly on a community flagpole.
Northern Ontario
-
Here is when the snow will start as another storm approaches
Frigid temperatures in parts of the northeast Friday morning with temperatures in Timmins and Greater Sudbury feeling like -27 C with the windchill as another big snowstorm makes its way to the northeast prompting weather warnings.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Storm surge and extreme snowfall 'arriving soon,' says Environment Canada
Another winter storm is spreading across Ontario and Quebec Friday evening through to Sunday, with heavy snowfall and extreme winds expected to produce road hazards and up to 30 centimetres of snow in some regions.
-
Would-be Sudbury thieves don’t know how bank machines work
Police in Greater Sudbury are looking for suspects behind an attempted ATM robbery at a bank in Lively on Thursday evening.
Calgary
-
'No one will be turned away': Calgary shelters see influx of clients during cold snap
It's all hands on deck at Calgary shelters right now, as officials try to make sure the city's most vulnerable are housed, fed and have enough clothing to keep them warm.
-
Good skiing conditions found in back country west of Calgary: mountain guides
There's good skiing in the back country west of Calgary. You just have to look a little harder find the snow
-
4 people, including 2 children, taken to hospital after carbon monoxide exposure
A carbon monoxide leak led to the evacuation of a northwest Calgary building on Friday.
Kitchener
-
SIU investigating after Brantford police fire gun
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a police officer fired a gun Friday morning in Brantford.
-
Winter storm expected to hit Waterloo Region, Wellington
Another winter wallop is expected in Waterloo Region and Wellington on Friday night into Saturday.
-
Chicopee ski hill ready to open after delayed start
Chicopee Ski Resort’s opening day is set for Monday morning.
Vancouver
-
Heightened risk of hypothermia, frostbite during B.C. cold snap
Weather warnings in place across B.C. due to frigid temperatures are emphasizing the risk of frostbite and hypothermia, and paramedics are reminding people that these cold-related conditions can quickly become emergencies.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Vancouver police officers not guilty of assault during 2017 arrest, judge rules
A B.C. provincial court judge has acquitted three Vancouver police officers on assault charges stemming from an arrest more than six years ago.
-
Nanaimo man found not criminally responsible for woman's murder
A Vancouver Island man who pleaded guilty to stabbing a stranger to death outside his grandparents' home in Nanaimo, B.C., has been found not criminally responsible for the woman's murder due to a mental disorder.
Edmonton
-
Nixon accuses Sohi of 'bizarre decision' on homelessness while vacationing in Hawaii
An Alberta minister is accusing Edmonton's mayor of "playing political games" by proposing "a housing and houselessness emergency" while on vacation in Hawaii.
-
Potentially armed man at large after crime spree: Edmonton police
Police are searching for a man who they believe committed a series of crimes in Edmonton this week, and say he should not be approached.
-
Alberta sets record for power consumption as temperatures drop
Albertans have set a record for power use during the cold snap, the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) confirms.
Windsor
-
'We all want you back here safe': Police move search for Scott Kersey to Ojibway Park
Kersey was first reported missing on Tuesday — police asked the public for help finding the 64-year-old man who was last seen Dec. 25.
-
'Please don't cancel service': Riders beg Transit Windsor and ATU to ink a deal and keep buses rolling
The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 616 has given the City of Windsor a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. Monday Jan. 15.
-
Options for those without a ride to the Lions’ game
The last time Sam Omar saw this kind of excitement in the City of Detroit was when they city hosted the 2006 Super Bowl.
Regina
-
Sask. worker covered in crude oil prompts hospital evacuation
A worker who arrived at Weyburn General Hospital on Friday drenched in crude oil prompted a building-wide evacuation and reports of a gas leak, according to the city's fire chief.
-
'Hopes and dreams taken away': Victim impact statements read at sentencing hearing for slain RCMP officer
Family, friends and former colleagues of RCMP Const. Shelby Patton read victim impact statements to the court Friday at a sentencing hearing for Alphonse Stanley Traverse.
-
Yorkton RCMP searching for a suspect in robbery, serious assault
Yorkton RCMP are working to find and arrest a man in connection with a robbery and assault that took place earlier in the week.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING 'A memorable storm': Ottawa could see up to 25 cm of snow Friday night and Saturday
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow on Friday night and on Saturday. A daytime winter weather parking ban will be in effect on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
-
Fire injures firefighter, damages home, spreads to house next door in Barrhaven
Ottawa Fire Services says a garage of a single family has been destroyed after catching fire in Barrhaven.
-
Suspect involved with 2 armed robberies sought: OPS
The Ottawa Police Service is turning to the public to help identify a suspect involved with two armed robberies in Orleans.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters battle flour mill fire
The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) battled a serious fire at the P&H flour mill on 33rd Street East.
-
Sask. worker covered in crude oil prompts hospital evacuation
A worker who arrived at Weyburn General Hospital on Friday drenched in crude oil prompted a building-wide evacuation and reports of a gas leak, according to the city's fire chief.
-
'Dead of winter': Saskatoon receives its coldest blast of winter yet
Saskatoon's deep freeze got even colder on Friday.