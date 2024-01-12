Snow removal operations to pause as Montreal braces for second storm this week

For the second time this week, southern Quebec is bracing for another snow storm, which is causing headaches for Montreal's snow-clearing operations.

The city will suspend the snow removal operation that began Wednesday. The forecast is calling for up to 20 centimetres Saturday so the city is changing its plans.

It will continue snow removal until Friday evening, with only about 50 per cent of city streets cleared and will then stop all operations.

"Everyone in the coming hours must be very careful. We're expecting the same kind of precipitation we had to deal with earlier this week, so it's a cocktail composed of snow, followed by freezing rain, rain tomorrow. So it's going to be quite a challenge to our work crew," said city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin.

Once the snowfall starts, crews will be back on the roads.

Depending on what remains on the streets, city crews will then resume snow removal on city streets.