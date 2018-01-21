

CTV Montreal





Montreal’s winter of discontent continues as Environment Canada has warned of a major winter storm system that is forecasted to hit the city on Monday.

The Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal island areas are included in the warning.

The storm is expected to begin on Monday afternoon with two to four centimetres of snow, turning to freezing rain that night, which could continue into Tuesday. Between five and 10 millimetres of frozen rain are forecasted.

Environment Canada warned that roads will be severely affected and any non-essential travel should be avoided.