Montreal’s winter of discontent continues as Environment Canada has warned of a major winter storm system that is hiting the city.

A freezing rain warning is in efect for the Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal island areas.

Snow is expected to begin falling late Monday afternoon and it will likely turn to ice pellets and freezing rain around midnight.

"There is the potential for five to 15 mm of ice accretion here in Montreal," by Tuesday morning said Lori Graham.

She predicts that light rain will continue Tuesday morning, then change to snow later in the day.

The English Montreal School Board said if there are any closures, they will be announced on Twitter, Facebook or on CJAD800 radio.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break," the warning read.



The STM also sent out a tweet asking commuters to plan their trips carefully due to the weather: