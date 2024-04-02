Snoop Dogg to perform in Montreal this June
Multi-platinum-selling West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg is set to hit the stage in Montreal this spring.
The rapper announced his 'Cali to Canada' tour on Tuesday and will be performing at the Bell Centre on June 9. Before that, he'll drop in to the Centre Videotron in Quebec City on June 6.
Rappers Warren G, DJ Quik and Dj Green Lantern will round out the bill.
Presale begins April 3 at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.ca or billets.ca and will be available to the general public on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m.
Snoop Dogg will perform 10 shows in Canada – from Halifax to Vancouver – in June.
