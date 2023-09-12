SNC-Lavalin changing its name to AtkinsRealis in effort to shed parts of its past

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. headquarters is seen in Montreal on Thursday, Aug.3, 2023. SNC-Lavalin says it is changing its name to AtkinsRéalis in a rebranding move after a tumultuous decade for the engineering giant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. headquarters is seen in Montreal on Thursday, Aug.3, 2023. SNC-Lavalin says it is changing its name to AtkinsRéalis in a rebranding move after a tumultuous decade for the engineering giant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News