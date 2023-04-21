Small plane crashes into 2 homes south of Montreal; 2 men in critical condition

Quebec provincial police say two men are in critical condition after their small plane crashed into two houses south of Montreal early Friday evening.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said they received a 911 call around 7:30 p.m. about a small aircraft that had crashed in a residential area in Saint-Rémi, in Quebec's Montérégie region.

A firefighter is seen near the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a home in Saint-Remi, Que. on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Source: CTV News)

SQ spokesperson Catherine Bernard said the plane went down for a reason that is still unclear. The aircraft crashed into one home, then struck some hydro lines before crashing into a second home, she said.

The men inside the plane were in their 30s and were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The plane struck some hydro wires before hitting a home in Saint-Remi, Que., according to police. (Source: CTV News)

No other injuries were reported.

The plane crash also damaged a white car that was in the driveway. (Source: CTV News)

Police were still on scene early Friday evening as they investigate the crash. Bernard said the federal Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

This is a developing story. More to come.