Small plane crashes into 2 homes south of Montreal; 2 men in critical condition
Quebec provincial police say two men are in critical condition after their small plane crashed into two houses south of Montreal early Friday evening.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said they received a 911 call around 7:30 p.m. about a small aircraft that had crashed in a residential area in Saint-Rémi, in Quebec's Montérégie region.
A firefighter is seen near the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a home in Saint-Remi, Que. on Friday, April 21, 2023. (Source: CTV News)
SQ spokesperson Catherine Bernard said the plane went down for a reason that is still unclear. The aircraft crashed into one home, then struck some hydro lines before crashing into a second home, she said.
The men inside the plane were in their 30s and were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
The plane struck some hydro wires before hitting a home in Saint-Remi, Que., according to police. (Source: CTV News)
No other injuries were reported.
The plane crash also damaged a white car that was in the driveway. (Source: CTV News)
Police were still on scene early Friday evening as they investigate the crash. Bernard said the federal Transportation Safety Board has been notified.
This is a developing story. More to come.
Montreal Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Is Canada's infrastructure prepared for the electric vehicle boom?
Canada's infrastructure may need an overhaul to accommodate millions more electrical vehicles by 2035 -- part of the federal government's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts about whether Canada is prepared for this electric vehicle boom.
U.S. Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill for now
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday preserved women's access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion, rejecting lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit continues.
'Darkness engulfing us': Amid education ban, Afghan girls attend secret classes
The Taliban banned Afghan girls from getting an education. They're now risking their lives to attend secret classes.
Federal labour board raises concerns about 'major irregularities' in PSAC strike vote
The federal labour relations board raised 'significant concerns' about 'major irregularities' in the strike vote by 120,000 federal public servants, but has ruled the issues would not have changed the results.
For sale? Feds offer to buy Ottawa's Wellington Street, but will the city bite?
The City of Ottawa is open to considering a request from the federal government to purchase Wellington Street and transfer the land from city to federal jurisdiction.
This uninhabited Scottish island could be yours for US$190,000
Situated just off the southern coast of Scotland, Barlocco Island is up for sale, priced at offers over US$190,000.
Prosecutors dismiss Alec Baldwin charge, citing new evidence
Prosecutors have formally dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film 'Rust,' citing new evidence and the need for more time to investigate.
World risks losing 1 language a month over the next 40 years at current rate: study
A language could be lost every month over the next four decades if steps aren't taken to preserve them, a new study suggests, with certain Indigenous languages at greatest risk of disappearing.
Air Canada was handling $20M in goods stolen in heist at Toronto Pearson airport, source says
Air Canada's cargo operations were handling the $20 million worth of high-value goods mysteriously stolen from Toronto Pearson airport, a source says.
Toronto
-
Air Canada was handling $20M in goods stolen in heist at Toronto Pearson airport, source says
Air Canada's cargo operations were handling the $20 million worth of high-value goods mysteriously stolen from Toronto Pearson airport, a source says.
-
Nick Nurse fired as Toronto Raptors head coach
The Toronto Raptors have fired Nick Nurse four years after the head coach steered the team towards its first NBA championship win.
-
Ontario Science Centre lease could stand in way of Ford's plans
Premier Doug Ford’s plan to relocate the Science Centre to Ontario Place as part of the waterfront space’s redevelopment may have hit a roadblock.
Atlantic
-
Union disputes N.S. government over fate of workers at hotel turned provincial shelter
Nova Scotia's government says a Dartmouth hotel it has leased as a homeless shelter will also house people who are discharged from hospitals but still require a bed and care.
-
Politicians point fingers over who should cover $2.4M CBRM budget shortfall
Politicians at the local and provincial levels are can’t seem to agree on who should cover a $2.4 million shortfall in the CBRM.
-
Kalin's Call: Drier than normal April continues, Lyrid meteor shower peaks this weekend
It’s been a dry month of April in the Maritimes. No rain is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend and only a low chance of showers so far for next week.
London
-
Murder charge laid in London, Ont. 'sudden death' investigation
Charges have been laid in connection to a 'sudden death' investigation after an unresponsive woman with serious injuries was discovered at a residence in west London, Ont. on Thursday afternoon and later died.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Jury finds man charged in 2021 fatal stabbing not guilty
Harpreet Majhail, 38, who was facing charges related to the 2021 stabbing death of a London man has been found not guilty.
-
Retaliation against photo radar boxes isn’t slowing fines
A year after the automated cameras began ticketing speeders, the devices are showing signs of retaliation and abuse.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man gets 2-year hunting ban for killing moose off-season, two others fined
A Sudbury man is banned from hunting in Ontario for two years and has been fined $5,000 for killing a calf moose when the season was closed while two people who helped him retrieve it have also been fined.
-
Judge rules against Sudbury couple facing $400K home repair bill
A judge has ruled against a Sudbury couple who sued the former owners of their house when major problems emerged with the foundation.
-
Two northerners enjoying fast food fame
Two people from our region are getting involved with some big-name fast food chains.
Calgary
-
From the bargaining table to the street: Alberta employees push for 'better'
As federal public service workers continue their strike across the country, hundreds of Albertans are lending a hand and asking for a little help of their own.
-
CTrain slips off the tracks at Dalhousie LRT Station
Calgary Transit ran into a bit of an issue on Friday when one of its Red Line trains derailed at the Dalhousie CTrain Station.
-
Bandits stay in the moment as AJHL finals set to kick off Friday
All that stands between the Brooks Bandits three-peating as AJHL champions are the Spruce Gove Saints.
Kitchener
-
'I know we were meant to be': Jury hears final text messages sent between Ager Hasan and Melinda Vasilije
Dozens of text messages were presented to a Kitchener courtroom Friday as a computer forensic analyst from Waterloo regional police was called as a witness at the trial of Ager Hasan.
-
Waterloo regional police facing questions over staffing report
The report, prepared for police by consultant KPMG, recommends WRPS could pay for additional officers using budget surpluses – but the full report, including that recommendation, was not released until after the 2023 budget was already approved.
-
Kitchener impaired driver broke through road closure and narrowly avoided crash before trying to flee: Police
A Kitchener, Ont. driver has been arrested after police say he broke through a road closure barricade on Highway 401 and narrowly avoided causing another collision. The highway had been closed following an earlier fatal crash.
Vancouver
-
Ottawa approves port expansion in Delta, B.C., subject to 370 conditions
A controversial plan to build a new shipping container terminal at a major Metro Vancouver port has been given the green light.
-
B.C. researchers find COVID-19 infections increase risk of diabetes
A team of health researchers in British Columbia has come to the same conclusion as other scientists, but in a much larger study, finding people who’d become infected with COVID-19 were at much higher risk of diabetes.
-
Commercial vehicle blitz in Richmond results in 32 charges being laid: RCMP
Dozens of drivers were pulled over during a commercial vehicle blitz in Richmond earlier this month that resulted in 32 charges being laid.
Edmonton
-
'He's had a phenomenal year': Fuhr, Oilers great and diehard fan, happy to see record fall to Skinner
It's been 32 years since Grant Fuhr played a game for the blue and orange but his name keeps coming up during Oilers broadcasts.
-
2022 saw more violent crimes in Edmonton than any other year: police
More violent crimes were reported in Edmonton in 2022 than any other year, new numbers released by the Edmonton Police Service show.
-
'I even brought a snorkel to help': Drayton Valley students tie one on for world record run
Elementary school students in Drayton Valley had some fun Friday helping in a world record run.
Windsor
-
Proposed condo development has Amherstburg residents on edge
Front road resident Nick Minardi loves the neighbourhood he moved into ten years ago but feels helpless over a proposed development in the area.
-
Bring on the music: Windsor to celebrate 16th annual Record Store Day
Saturday marks the 16th annual Record Store Day — a day vinyl record enthusiasts wait for all year.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Jury finds man charged in 2021 fatal stabbing not guilty
Harpreet Majhail, 38, who was facing charges related to the 2021 stabbing death of a London man has been found not guilty.
Regina
-
Some areas in southeast Sask. saw 60 centimetres of snow in latest storm, Environment Canada says
As much as 60 centimetres (cm) of snow fell in the Weyburn area during a spring snowstorm that hit southern Saskatchewan this week, according to an Environment Canada weather summary.
-
Man injured in violent Sask. arrest to be removed from life support
A man injured in an incident involving Prince Albert police will soon be taken off life support, according to his family.
-
First Nations University of Canada Spring Powwow set to return
One of the largest indoor powwows in Canada is set to return this weekend at the Brandt Centre.
Ottawa
-
Heat to be restored at Garrison Petawawa during PSAC strike
Heat and hot water will return to Garrison Petawawa, after roughly 700 military members living on the base and office staff were without heat for three days during the strike by public service workers.
-
Contract talks to continue over the weekend between PSAC and federal government
The president of the Treasury Board says she's confident a deal will be reached at the bargaining table, as contract talks will continue over the weekend between the federal government and the Public Service Alliance of Canada.
-
Ottawa River levels expected to 'stabilize' this weekend
Water levels are expected to stabilize along the Ottawa River through the Ottawa area this weekend, but officials warn heavy rain in the forecast may cause levels to rise in some areas next week.
Saskatoon
-
Man injured in violent Sask. arrest to be removed from life support
A man injured in an incident involving Prince Albert police will soon be taken off life support, according to his family.
-
Saskatoon priest placed on leave after sexual assault charge
A Saskatoon priest has been placed on administrative leave following sexual assault allegations involving a minor.
-
Sask. police get nearly $500k to expand police and crisis team program
The province is expanding the Police and Crisis Team (PACT) programs in Saskatoon and Regina with $468,800 in an effort to divert more people experiencing mental health crises away from hospitals and jail cells.