MONTREAL -- Beware, shoppers: a freezing rain warning is in effect for the Montreal area for Boxing Day.

According to Environment Canada periods of freezing rain or drizzle are forecasted over much of Southwestern Quebec including the Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal Island areas. That rain is expected to start late Thursday afternoon over Temiscamingue and then move towards the Greater Montreal area, Monteregie, Lower Laurentians and Ottawa Valley on Thursday night.

The freezing rain is forecasted to continue until Friday morning before tapering into rain showers. Temperatures could reach as high as 8 C on Friday, with plus temperatures also forecasted for Saturday and Sunday before dipping to highs of -2 C and -3 C on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

While Environment Canada said the amount of precipitation isn’t forecasted to be significant, it will be enough to make roads and sidewalks slippery.