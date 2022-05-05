Sizzling in summer-like heat: Montreal says au revoir to spring

The long-range forecast is hard to believe, but it's finally here.

After a wet April that saw heavy rain and heavy snow, Montreal is now in for its longest stretch of sunny, dry weather in almost a year.

High pressure is taking over the weather pattern starting today and it's expected to bring a prolonged period of sunshine to southwestern Quebec.

Montreal is expecting abundant sunshine for at least the next eight days, and temperatures will be on the rise as heat from the west pushes eastward.

Projection for Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Temperatures will be spring-like leading into the weekend, but Montreal will see temperatures jump into the 20-degree range by Monday. Montreal will record its first 20 C temperature reading of the year so far on Monday, and temperatures will continue to rise.

By the middle of next week, the city will be sizzling in summer-like heat.

Normal high: 17 C / Normal low: 6 C.

The last time Montreal had a seven-day stretch of dry weather was in November 2021.

But the last time the city experienced a similar stretch with as much sunshine was in August 2021 when the city saw eight straight precipitation-free days from Aug. 20 to the 27 (however, during that stretch, daytime highs soared into the low 30s.)