Sixth wave not too worrisome for Quebec premier
Premier François Legault downplayed Thursday the seriousness of the sixth wave currently hitting Quebec.
He is not overly concerned about the 2,154 hospitalizations recorded Thursday and said he is monitoring the situation daily.
In a morning press scrum in the Quebec legislature, his health minister, Christian Dubé, said that Quebec was entering a "critical" phase over the next two weeks and called on Quebecers to be cautious because of the outbreak of influenza cases that are overloading emergency rooms, in addition to cases of the coronavirus.
Voices are being raised, particularly among opposition parties, to ask the government to relay more public health messages and instructions in this sixth wave.
According to the opposition, the government is desperately trying to turn the page when the pandemic is not even over.
In response to the criticism, Legault recalled that he was once criticized for always being at the side of the public health director who could not hold separate press conferences.
"I have trouble keeping up with the opposition," he said on the sidelines of an economic announcement at a Lac-Mégantic plant.
The premier also tried to be reassuring and temper concerns about the sixth wave.
He pointed out that half of the hospitalized cases linked to COVID-19 are, in fact, patients admitted for another health problem, but who also happen to have the virus.
He also indicated that the situation was "under control" in the intensive care units.
Finally, he said he was reassured by the fact that the vaccination rate is very high among the most vulnerable people aged 60 and over.
In the morning, the Parti Québécois (PQ) criticized the government for going from one extreme to another between the beginning of the pandemic two years ago and today.
"The government doesn't want to impose rules because it's unpopular," said PQ House Leader Joël Arseneau. "They don't talk about it anymore. It has gone from one end of the spectrum, where it controlled our lives, to the other end of the spectrum, where it is completely laissez-faire."
According to Manon Massé of Québec solidaire (QS), the government has "given up" even though health measures must continue to be respected to support the health care system, which is at the end of its rope.
"The government says: we must learn to live with the virus. But they are pretending it doesn't exist anymore. That's not a good attitude."
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 14, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian disinformation campaign includes doctored images of CAF members on front lines in Ukraine: CSE
Russia is targeting the Canadian military in its disinformation campaign about the Ukraine war, sharing doctored photos of troops engaged in combat, says the Communications Security Establishment (CSE).
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | 'It completely destroyed this area': Pieces of downed Russian jet seen in Chernihiv
More than a month after Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian jet in the northeastern city of Chernihiv, pieces of the plane and ensuing wreckage are still visible in the recently-liberated corner of Ukraine.
Younger Canadians saw rise in mortality as pandemic evolved: StatCan
Provisional data from Statistics Canada shows excess mortality rates among younger Canadians rose as the COVID-19 pandemic wore on.
New Ontario modelling suggests COVID-19 hospitalizations are likely to surpass 3,000 in May
Community transmission of COVID-19 may have peaked but new modelling from Ontario’s science table is warning that hospital occupancy is “likely to continue to rise for some time” and could approach the levels experienced during the height of the fifth wave of the pandemic this past winter.
Pat King's bail review halted when his lawyer's computer was hacked, new charges to be laid
Ottawa convoy organizer Pat King is facing two new charges, the day after his bail review hearing came to an abrupt and unexpected halt Wednesday when his lawyer's computer appeared to be hacked.
Mountie recalls killer looked at him as he aimed pistol to end N.S. rampage
A Nova Scotia Mountie has testified that a single glance from the bloodied driver of a Mazda hatchback was the final confirmation that he had a mass killer lined up in his pistol sights.
Ukrainian mother writes name, contact on daughter's back, both safe in France
A Ukrainian mother who wrote contact details on her daughter's back at the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine has confirmed they are both safe.
Canada authorizes AstraZeneca's drug for COVID prevention
Canada on Thursday authorized British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L antibody-based therapy for preventing COVID-19 infections, giving itself another weapon against the disease as cases rise in the country.
EXPLAINER: What is Musk really doing as he guns for Twitter?
Mercurial billionaire Elon Musk now says he wants to buy Twitter outright, taking it private to restore its commitment to what he terms 'free speech.'
Toronto
-
New Ontario modelling suggests COVID-19 hospitalizations are likely to surpass 3,000 in May
Community transmission of COVID-19 may have peaked but new modelling from Ontario’s science table is warning that hospital occupancy is “likely to continue to rise for some time” and could approach the levels experienced during the height of the fifth wave of the pandemic this past winter.
-
Ontario top doctor defends decision to not wear mask during news conference after international travel
Ontario's top health official is brushing aside criticism over his decision to go unmasked during a press conference following his return from a personal trip out of the country.
-
Bodies of 10 puppies found in plastic bags left at Toronto parking lot, police say
Toronto police are investigating after the bodies of 10 puppies were found in a parking lot in Scarborough Thursday morning.
Atlantic
-
Girl, 13, dies from injuries after incident involving school bus in New Brunswick
A 13-year-old girl who was injured in an incident involving a school bus in Dorchester, N.B., on Tuesday has died from her injuries.
-
Mountie recalls killer looked at him as he aimed pistol to end N.S. rampage
A Nova Scotia Mountie has testified that a single glance from the bloodied driver of a Mazda hatchback was the final confirmation that he had a mass killer lined up in his pistol sights.
-
Person of interest in Hillandale shooting considered armed and dangerous: N.B. RCMP
The RCMP is looking for a man it says is armed and dangerous after another man was seriously injured in a shooting in Hillandale, N.B., Thursday morning.
London
-
Victim in fatal crash near Alma was teacher at local school
The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) has confirmed the victim of a deadly crash between a passenger vehicle and a school bus near Alma on Wednesday was a teacher at Alma Public School.
-
'The dream is spreading out': Dream Lottery homes located outside of London
There has been a change of venue for the spring Dream Lottery, in support of the three major hospitals in London, Ont.
-
Petrolia, Ont. road closed for 'death investigation'
OPP in Lambton County have a section of road closed for what is being described as a death investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Changes needed to prevent another Laurentian fiasco, auditor says
More oversight and a commitment to transparency would go a long way toward preventing another financial meltdown like the one at Laurentian University.
-
Gas prices in Ontario are about to take a major jump
Gas prices in Ontario are expected take a major jump over the next two days.
-
'I'm the victim. She's the thief': Dog-sitter refuses to return pooch to owner
A Windsorite has been forced to take his dog-sitter to court, to get his Newfoundland named Lemmy returned to him.
Calgary
-
Calgary police officers won't face discipline for wearing 'thin blue line' patch – for now
Calgary Police Service members who continue to wear a 'thin blue line' patch while on duty won't be punished while the Police Commission and police associations discuss whether it should be allowed.
-
'Violating my privacy': Former Alberta justice minister had contract with fixer
Former Alberta justice minister Jonathan Denis has told a newspaper columnist that he had a contract with a political fixer but denies he asked for a reporter's phone logs to trace the sources of a story.
-
Second suspect charged in connection with fatal Douglasdale fire
The Calgary Police Service confirms a second person has been apprehended as part of the ongoing investigation into a fire in a southeast neighbourhood that left one man dead.
Kitchener
-
Victim in fatal crash near Alma was teacher at local school
The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) has confirmed the victim of a deadly crash between a passenger vehicle and a school bus near Alma on Wednesday was a teacher at Alma Public School.
-
WRPS Chief Bryan Larkin retiring to take high-ranking RCMP position
Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin is retiring from the service after nearly eight years in the position, but it’s not to be the end of his career in policing.
-
Waterloo region COVID-19: 47 in hospital, 3 new deaths reported this week
Health officials report 47 people with COVID-19 are in Waterloo region hospitals. That’s down seven from Wednesday, but still significantly higher than the numbers in the 10s and 20s reported throughout March.
Vancouver
-
Hospitalizations up, ICU admissions down in B.C.'s latest update on COVID-19 data
There are currently 364 people in hospital with COVID-19 in British Columbia, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's weekly update on pandemic statistics.
-
Caught on cam: BMW zooms through Surrey at triple the speed limit
Video released by Mounties in Surrey, B.C., shows what officers describe as "street racing": a single driver doing more than three times the speed limit.
-
Plaque celebrating Terry Fox's Métis heritage added to Vancouver statue
Members of Métis Nation B.C. and Terry Fox's family gathered in downtown Vancouver Thursday for the unveiling of a new plaque celebrating the Canadian hero's rediscovered Indigenous heritage.
Edmonton
-
Man injured in Whitemud Drive crash was driving at 'very high rates of speed': EPS
A 22-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries after crashing and rolling his car on Whitemud Drive Wednesday night.
-
Employee shot during armed robbery at Fort Saskatchewan hotel
A hotel employee was shot during a robbery in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Wednesday night.
-
More on-demand transit options coming to north Edmonton among spring changes
More neighbourhoods on the north end will be able to use on-demand transit.
Windsor
-
Wheatley woman with cancer left without family doctor amid urgent need for medication
Without a family doctor to answer her calls, Susan Way faces the reality of trying to figure out how she can get refills of much-needed medication to relieve the pain of her Stage 4 cancer.
-
Windsor man charged after rash of commercial break-ins
A 35-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after several commercial break-ins in the city.
-
New Ontario modelling suggests COVID-19 hospitalizations are likely to surpass 3,000 in May
Community transmission of COVID-19 may have peaked but new modelling from Ontario’s science table is warning that hospital occupancy is “likely to continue to rise for some time” and could approach the levels experienced during the height of the fifth wave of the pandemic this past winter.
Regina
-
Mid-April storm causing issues on Sask. roads, city activates snow routes
The ‘Colorado low’ which led to blizzard conditions in southeast Saskatchewan has brought winter back to Regina.
-
Sask. health official says with hospitals 'bursting at the seams,' it's time to mask up
A senior health official is urging voluntary mask use and other precautions as hospitals in Saskatoon and Regina continue to fill up.
-
Sask. ombudsman performs three long-term care investigations in 2021 annual report
The Saskatchewan ombudsman is highlighting holes in the province’s long-term care (LTC) system in her annual report.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa makes $558,000 fraudulent transaction, treasurer says
City Treasurer Wendy Stephanson says staff became aware of a possible irregularity related to a payment made by the city to an agency on Monday.
-
Montfort Hospital postponing non-emergency procedures due to COVID-19 cases
The Montfort Hospital is postponing some "non-emergent and non-urgent" procedures next week due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among hospital staff members.
-
'Stay cautious': Ontario says sixth wave has peaked ahead of long weekend
As thousands prepare to gather for the Easter long weekend, Ontario’s health minister says the sixth wave has peaked.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. health official says with hospitals 'bursting at the seams,' it's time to mask up
A senior health official is urging voluntary mask use and other precautions as hospitals in Saskatoon and Regina continue to fill up.
-
Sask. reports 20 COVID-19 deaths for week of April 3-9
There were 20 COVID-19 deaths reported by the province for the week of April 3-9.
-
Prince Albert man receives life sentence for murder of 7-year-old son, parents
A Prince Albert man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 25 years for the deaths of his parents and seven-year-old son.