Single-use plastic to be phased out in less than a year, but will Montreal restaurants be ready?

Bo reusable plastic containers are being used by at least 20 Montreal restaurants for their takeout fare (photo: Mishel Wong) Bo reusable plastic containers are being used by at least 20 Montreal restaurants for their takeout fare (photo: Mishel Wong)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon