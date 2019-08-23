Featured Video
Simple Plan headline charity gala Strangers in the Night
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 9:14PM EDT
Montreal pop-punkers Simple Plan will be returning to their old stomping grounds of Pierrefonds-Roxboro on Saturday night for a good cause.
The fivesome, best known for bouncy hits like ‘Addicted’ and ‘I’m Just a Kid’ will headline charity gala Strangers in the Night. Other performers include famed percussionist Sheila E. and Montreal-based new-wavers The Box.
Money raised will go to the band’s foundation, which aims to help young people in need, as well as Friends for Mental Health and Lymphoma Canada.
Strangers in the Night begins at 5:00 p.m. at Pierrefonds Borough Hall.
