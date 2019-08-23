

CTV Montreal





Montreal pop-punkers Simple Plan will be returning to their old stomping grounds of Pierrefonds-Roxboro on Saturday night for a good cause.

The fivesome, best known for bouncy hits like ‘Addicted’ and ‘I’m Just a Kid’ will headline charity gala Strangers in the Night. Other performers include famed percussionist Sheila E. and Montreal-based new-wavers The Box.

Money raised will go to the band’s foundation, which aims to help young people in need, as well as Friends for Mental Health and Lymphoma Canada.

Strangers in the Night begins at 5:00 p.m. at Pierrefonds Borough Hall.