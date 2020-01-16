MONTREAL -- Montreal police are investigating after shots were fired into the front window of a music studio in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Officers received a 911 call at 12:30 a.m. Thursday about gunfire on Port Royal Street, near Waverly Street.

“When police arrived, they saw the glass of the front door had received gunshot impact,” said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils. “There were people inside the building and nobody was injured.”

Investigators are onsite to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident. No suspects have been arrested.