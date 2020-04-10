MONTREAL -- Two employees at the Costco in Vaudreuil-Dorion have reportedly tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The store, located about 45 km south west of Montreal, serves thousands of customers per day.

Local outlet VIVA-MEDIA reported that the Costco informed its employees, via letters, that the first person who tested positive worked their last shift on March 31, and the second on April 3.

Once they’d heard the news, two nearby municipalities issued warnings and asked people who visited the store on those days to take precautions.

“In order to limit the spread of the virus and to protect the health of citizens, the municipality is suggesting for people who visited the Vaudreuil-Dorion Costco in the above-mentioned periods to quarantine themselves for 14 days,” Josée Guillemette, a representative from Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The town of Hudson also issued a statement on its Facebook page on Wednesday reminding people not to touch their faces, to go out only for essential reasons, and to practice physical distancing if they don’t have to go anywhere.

Earlier this week, IGA and Metro released lists of stores in Montreal and beyond where employees have tested positive for the virus.

Despite regularly posting COVID-19 updates and tips on its Facebook page, the town of Vaudreuil-Dorion has not yet shared any information about the Costco cases.