Sharron Prior murder: Police to give 'major' update on 1975 cold-case after suspect's body exhumed

Police will give an update of "major importance" Tuesday on the unsolved murder of Sharron Prior, a teenage girl killed in Montreal in 1975.

The update follows the exhumation of a suspect's body earlier this month in West Virginia.

Franklin Maywood Romine, who died in 1982, was identified as the primary suspect after a new analysis technique uncovered his DNA on Prior's clothing.

"The chief inspector of the Major Crimes Division, Pierre Duquette, will unveil an element of major importance in this investigation," according to a SPAL press release received Monday.

A forensic science expert will also be present to explain the various techniques used in the investigation, as well as the detectives who oversaw the U.S. exhumation. Members of Prior's family are also supposed to attend the news conference.

Prior, 16, disappeared in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood in 1975 while on her way to meet friends at a restaurant.

Four days later, her beaten, naked body was found at a field in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.

Police exhumed the body of Franklin Maywood Romine of Putnam County, West Virginia after a Longueuil police (SPAL) investigation found a match with DNA from the 1975 killing of Sharron Prior in Montreal. SOURCE: Noovo

After committing a rape in West Virginia in 1974, Romine reportedly fled to Canada where he is believed to have abducted and murdered Prior.

Shortly after, he was arrested in Montreal on the West Virginia rape and extradited to the U.S.