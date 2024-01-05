Shapovalov will lead Canada in Davis Cup qualifier against South Korea in Montreal

Denis Shapovalov, Gabriel Diallo, Alexis Galarneau and Vasek Pospisil will represent Canada at next month's Davis Cup qualification tie against South Korea in Montreal, Tennis Canada announced on Friday.

The tie, scheduled for Feb. 2-3 at IGA Stadium, will determine which country qualifies for September's group stage of the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain.

Canada is currently ranked as the No. 2 country in the Davis Cup rankings, while South Korea is No. 18.

Shapovalov, a former top 10 player who has fallen to No. 109 in the ATP rankings after an injury-plagued 2022, will be the highest ranked player in Montreal. Montreal native Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada's top ranked player at No. 29, was not named to the team.

Canada, led by Auger-Aliassime, won its first Davis Cup in 2022 but was unable to defend the title last year. Canada earned an automatic berth in the Final 8 as defending champion but crashed out in the first round to Finland last November in Spain.

Canada hasn't hosted a Davis Cup match since 2018, and Montreal hasn't hosted one since 2012, when Pospisil, Frank Dancevic, Daniel Nestor, and Milos Raonic secured a 4-1 victory against South Africa.