Sex offender sought by Montreal police

    Police are asking for the public's help in locating a sex offender who is the subject of an arrest warrant for allegedly violating several release conditions.

    Montreal police say they believe Jonathan Inglis, 36, might be in the Verdun, Pointe-Saint-Charles, Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Westmount and downtown areas.

    He is described as a Caucasian, English-speaking man who also speaks French. He is about five feet eight inches tall, weighs approximately 145 pounds, has brown hair, bluish eyes, and a brown beard.

    Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Montreal police sexual assault section by calling 514-280-8502 or by calling Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.

    Rewards of up to $3,000 can be awarded for information leading to an arrest.

