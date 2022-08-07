Severe thunderstorm watch issued, heat warning continues in Quebec

The heat in Montreal may let up Sunday evening, but, unfortunately, it may be because of severe thunderstorms.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a severe thunderstorm watch for regions throughout southern Quebec, including the islands of Montreal and Laval.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy downpours this afternoon and this evening," ECCC's warning said. "Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall."

Thunderstorm outlook for tomorrow.



Any report of damage can be sent to Environment and Climate Change Canada by emailing QCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweeting using #QCstorm. pic.twitter.com/tOvtmtIC6T — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) August 7, 2022

Heat warnings remain in effect throughout Quebec, and temperatures in Montreal are hovering around 31 degrees Celsius with heavy humidity.

Rain is forecast to continue Monday and temperatures should drop.