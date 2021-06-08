MONTREAL -- Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Montreal and the surrounding areas Tuesday evening.

The weather agency said in a notice posted at 9:17 p.m. the watch is in effect until just before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Châteauguay - La Prairie, Laval, and Longueuil - Varennes are also included in the weather bulletin, which said “Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.”

Residents are being asked to monitor the weather in their area.

Montreal is also under a heat warning, which is expected to last until more seasonal temperatures settle in Wednesday afternoon. The forecast for the island on Wednesday is calling for a high of 29 C with mainly sunny skies and a humidex of 30.