Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Montreal

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for much of southwestern Quebec, including the Montreal area. 

    According to the ECCC, conditions are ripe for the development of severe storms "capable of producing strong gusts, large hail and heavy rain."

    A tornado warning was also issued shortly before 2 p.m for the Lachute area but has since been lifted. 

    Some of the regions affected by the thunderstorm warning are:

    • Longueuil - Varennes 
    • Montreal - Laval
    • Chateauguay - La Prairie 
    • Valleyfield-Beauharnois

    Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for much of southern Quebec. (ECCC)

    The rain in Montreal is forecast to last until about Thursday at 9 a.m.

    There are also weather warnings for rain and wind alerts for regions across Quebec.

    For the full list of alerts, visit Environment Canada's website.

