MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Severe thunderstorm warning ended for Montreal and southwestern Quebec

    Share

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for much of southwestern Quebec and the Montreal area. 

    However, the warning was removed at around 9:10 p.m. 

    Earlier in the day, the ECCC said conditions were ripe for the development of severe storms "capable of producing strong gusts, large hail and heavy rain."

    A tornado warning was also issued shortly before 2 p.m. for the Lachute area but that also was lifted. 

    Some of the regions that were affected by the thunderstorm warning included:

    • Longueuil - Varennes 
    • Chateauguay - La Prairie 
    • Valleyfield-Beauharnois

    Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for much of southern Quebec. (ECCC)

    The rain in Montreal is forecast to last until about Thursday at 9 a.m.

    There are also weather warnings for rain and wind alerts for regions across Quebec.

    For the full list of alerts, visit Environment Canada's website.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News