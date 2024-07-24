Severe thunderstorm warning ended for Montreal and southwestern Quebec

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for much of southwestern Quebec and the Montreal area.

However, the warning was removed at around 9:10 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the ECCC said conditions were ripe for the development of severe storms "capable of producing strong gusts, large hail and heavy rain."

A tornado warning was also issued shortly before 2 p.m. for the Lachute area but that also was lifted.

Some of the regions that were affected by the thunderstorm warning included:

Longueuil - Varennes

Chateauguay - La Prairie

Valleyfield-Beauharnois

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for much of southern Quebec. (ECCC)

The rain in Montreal is forecast to last until about Thursday at 9 a.m.

There are also weather warnings for rain and wind alerts for regions across Quebec.

For the full list of alerts, visit Environment Canada's website.