Severe thunderstorm, smog warnings in effect for Montreal

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Montreal just as a heavy downpour began to soak parts of the city.

The weather agency said it is tracking "a dangerous thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, pea to dime size hail and flooding rain." The weather warning also covers the Longueuil and Varennes regions.

Residents are being warned that the storm can also cause flash flooding on some roads.

Another weather statement is also in effect for smog in Montreal. Montrealers woke up to more hazy skies on Friday morning which lingered into the afternoon. The smog warning was caused by wildfire smoke making its way to the city.

Environment Canada is cautioning people with heart disease, asthma and other respiratory ailments to avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors.

The smog warning will remain in effect until Saturday morning. Air quality is expected to improve by midday Saturday.

There were more than 100 active forest fires in Quebec as of Friday morning. It's the province's worst wildfire season in recent memory, with more than 160 blazes burning at the peak of the crisis earlier this month.

According to Quebec's forest fire fighting agency, SOPFEU, more than 900,000 hectares have burned so far, while the seasonal average is around 2,000 hectares.

Most fires have been burning in northern Quebec, forcing evacuations in various municipalities, many of which have since been lifted.

