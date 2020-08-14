MONTREAL -- The Fleur-de-Lys COVID-19 testing site in Quebec City received several people Friday morning after eight employees at Costco Lebourgneuf tested positive for the virus.

A massive testing effort was put in place to test some 450 people who work at the store. Quebec Premier Francois Legault also asked clients who visited the Costco since Aug. 1 to get tested.

The testing centre is located in the parking lot of the Place Fleur-de-Lys shopping centre on Wilfrid-Hamel Blvd. It’s open from 7:15 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day and can accommodate an average of 1,000 people per day, according to the Capitale-Nationale health and social service centre.

All of the positive Costco cases as well as those they’ve been in contact with are in isolation and authorities say the risk of infection among clients remains weak given the store’s strict hygiene measures. The store has since been completely disinfected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2020.