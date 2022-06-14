Sergeant says slain Quebec teenager holding air pistol was perceived as threat

A Quebec provincial police sergeant told a coroner's inquest today that he became uncomfortable as an armed 17-year-old advanced toward officers in the early morning of July 25, 2018.

Sgt. Wallace McGovern is testifying at the inquiry into the police killing of 17-year-old Riley Fairholm, who was shot in the head in the parking lot of an abandoned restaurant in Lac-Brome, Que., about an hour southeast of Montreal. Fairholm had called 911 himself.

McGovern says he asked the teenager in English several times to drop a weapon, which police discovered later was an air pistol.

He says Fairholm was yelling and waving the weapon around as he advanced erratically toward the half-dozen officers who responded to the emergency call.

McGovern says he anticipated three outcomes: the young man would drop the weapon, Fairholm would fire on police, or police would end the threat.

He says that to him, the danger was clear and that he's not sure what he could have done differently in the situation.

The shooting was investigated by Quebec's independent police watchdog, and the Crown decided not to lay charges.

Several provincial police officers are scheduled to testify in the coming days.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2022.