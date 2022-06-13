Mother of Riley Fairholm, fatally shot by police, testifies to coroner about long fight for information
Nearly four years after her teenage son was shot in the head by a Sûreté du Québec police officer, a mother told the coroner's inquest Monday that she finally hopes have a full account of what happened to him the day he died.
Tracy Wing testified that waiting four years for answers for an event "that lasted 61 seconds" was disrespectful to her son Riley, to her, to Riley's father and to the rest of their family.
Riley Fairholm, 17, was shot dead in the early morning of July 25, 2018 in the parking lot of an abandoned restaurant in Lac-Brome, in the Eastern Townships.
He was dressed all in black, and he was the one who called 911.
Police say when officers arrived they tried to negotiate with the teenager to drop a weapon -- an air gun he had taken from his father's home. The gun was found at the scene.
The interaction between police and Fairholm lasted just over a minute, and then an officer shot him in the head.
"There was no negotiation -- in 61 seconds you're not negotiating," argued Ms Wing.
The teenager's family has criticized the SQ and Quebec's Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI) for their lack of transparency. The event was investigated by the BEI and the Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions subsequently decided not to bring charges against the police.
The family has since filed a civil complaint and one with the police ethics committee.
Fairholm had never talked about wanting to be killed by the police, Wing said. She said she received a text message in the minutes before her son died, at 1:42 a.m., saying, "I love you."
She said she rushed into the house looking for him and found a handwritten letter from her son saying goodbye.
Distraught, she drove to the scene and came across flashing police lights and a body on the ground.
Her son was pronounced dead by a doctor at a nearby hospital, but it took 90 minutes for a policewoman to tell Wing that Fairholm had been killed by police.
She recounted telling the policewoman that she had been "keeping her son alive for five years" and that the police had killed him within five minutes.
Wing said her son was athletic, did well in school, always had friends and was close to his family. Things got complicated when he turned 12, she said, adding that in Grade 9 his grades started to drop and he was suspended from school for behavioural issues.
She testified that she struggled to get proper help from the school for her son. Fairholm, she said, suffered from depression and was upset that he couldn't graduate with his peers because he hadn't passed certain required courses.
She said that following her son's death, she had to fight for every bit of information. She said she had to fight the BEI to revise a public statement that the officers performed CPR on her son, which they failed to do.
"I tried to take the pieces I had and put a puzzle together, but I was missing a lot of pieces and it was important for me to know everything," Wing told coroner Géhane Kamel, who is leading the investigation at the Sherbrooke courthouse.
On Monday, the inquest heard from Juliette Blais, a friend who had a disturbing text-message exchange with Fairholm in the hours before his death. She said he was not well and felt discouraged with life, adding that he was vague in his texted responses.
A day before Fairholm was killed, his friend Anders Koraen spent time with him in the waterslides. Koraen said he didn't notice anything in particular with Fairholm that day, but he knew he was suffering from depression.
Also on Monday, the inquest heard from a police surveillance investigator and a Montreal police crime scene technician who documented the scene.
Kamel apologized to Wing on Monday for the delays in the investigation, which is expected to last two weeks. The coroner has pledged to shed light on Fairholm's death and issue recommendations on how to better protect human life.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on une 13, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Vaccine mandates for domestic travel, outgoing international flights to be suspended Wednesday
The federal government will announce tomorrow that vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains, as well outgoing international travel, will be suspended as of Wednesday, senior government sources have told CTV News.
Ontario boy who went missing found dead in river, police say
An 11-year-old Ontario boy has been found deceased in a river after wandering away from his home Sunday afternoon. Ontario Provincial Police said they found the boy's body in the Scugog River, near Lindsay, Ont. around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Air Canada flight cancellation forces siblings to say goodbye to dying father over phone
A brother and sister rushing home to see their father before he passed away in N.S. were forced to say goodbye over the phone because their Air Canada flight through Toronto Pearson International Airport was cancelled last week.
Alek Minassian sentenced to life in jail with no parole for 25 years in Toronto van attack
Grief, anger and a sense of profound loss filled a Toronto courtroom Monday as a mass murderer responsible for the deadliest attack in the city's history was sentenced to life behind bars.
How early do you need to arrive for a departing flight? The latest on delays at Toronto Pearson
Cancelled flights and hours-long waits at security and customs have become an all too common occurrence for many travellers trying to navigate Pearson International Airport in recent months.
Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
'Unacceptable': Canada says it was wrong to send official to reception at Russian Embassy
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says it was 'unacceptable' that a Canadian representative attended an event hosted at the Russian Embassy, and has vowed it won't happen again.
Alberta to end pandemic rules including mandatory isolation
All remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions in Alberta will be lifted Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., including mandatory isolation requirements.
Jan. 6 witness: Trump 'detached from reality' over election
Donald Trump's closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of Jan. 6, but the defeated president was becoming 'detached from reality' and clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power, the committee investigating the Capitol attack was told Monday.
Toronto
-
Air Canada flight cancellation forces siblings to say goodbye to dying father over phone
A brother and sister rushing home to see their father before he passed away in N.S. were forced to say goodbye over the phone because their Air Canada flight through Toronto Pearson International Airport was cancelled last week.
-
Ontario boy who went missing found dead in river, police say
An 11-year-old Ontario boy has been found deceased in a river after wandering away from his home Sunday afternoon. Ontario Provincial Police said they found the boy's body in the Scugog River, near Lindsay, Ont. around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
-
Alek Minassian sentenced to life in jail with no parole for 25 years in Toronto van attack
Grief, anger and a sense of profound loss filled a Toronto courtroom Monday as a mass murderer responsible for the deadliest attack in the city's history was sentenced to life behind bars.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Paramedics who responded to Portapique offer dramatic testimony
Nova Scotia paramedic Melanie Lowe struggled to maintain her composure Monday as she described the night two years ago when four children climbed into her ambulance and described how their parents had just been shot to death.
-
Cassidy Bernard's ex-boyfriend pleads guilty to manslaughter in her death
The ex-boyfriend of Cassidy Bernard has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in her death. Dwight Austin Isadore had initially been charged with second-degree murder, but the Crown accepted a guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter Monday in Port Hawkesbury Supreme Court.
-
Air Canada flight cancellation forces siblings to say goodbye to dying father over phone
A brother and sister rushing home to see their father before he passed away in N.S. were forced to say goodbye over the phone because their Air Canada flight through Toronto Pearson International Airport was cancelled last week.
London
-
'The risk to the community is very low': London sees first case of monkeypox
The first case of monkeypox in the region has been identified, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit.
-
Charge laid after $6,000 in damages to 'Holy Roller'
A London, Ont. man has been charged after the newly-restored Holy Roller sustained $6,000 in damages over the weekend.
-
Police searching for suspect following weekend standoff in south London
London police are asking for the public's help in locating a London man wanted on numerous charges following a weapons investigation that culminated in a 12-hour-long standoff over the weekend, according to police.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vaccine mandates for domestic travel, outgoing international flights to be suspended Wednesday
The federal government will announce tomorrow that vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains, as well outgoing international travel, will be suspended as of Wednesday, senior government sources have told CTV News.
-
Ontario boy who went missing found dead in river, police say
An 11-year-old Ontario boy has been found deceased in a river after wandering away from his home Sunday afternoon. Ontario Provincial Police said they found the boy's body in the Scugog River, near Lindsay, Ont. around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
-
Sault shooting: Man accused of firing rifle at victim, missing
Sault police say 15 people were detained in connection to a shooting in 'The P Patch' on the weekend, but one man is facing a list of charges.
Calgary
-
Calgary declares state of local emergency as part of flood preparedness
With heavy rains expected and flooding possible, a state of local emergency has been declared in Calgary and will be in place for 14 days, Mayor Jyoti Gondek announced Monday.
-
'Unprecedented' virulent avian influenza wave appears to be fading in Alberta
The wave of highly pathogenic avian influenza that caused unusually severe illness in wild birds and lead to the deaths of roughly 950,000 domestic poultry in Alberta appears to have eased.
-
Weight of pandemic restrictions still heavy on Alberta's fitness industry
Even though the last of Alberta's remaining COVID-19 public health measures will be removed on Wednesday, some gym and fitness operators are straining to find creative ways to encourage clients to return to in-class workouts.
Kitchener
-
Woman arrested in relation to Brayden Ferrall homicide
Court documents obtained by CTV News allege Kathleen Bacon knew who murdered Ferrall and helped the killer escape sometime between Feb. 20 and Feb. 23.
-
Cambridge homeowner says driveway repaved without permission
A Cambridge woman said she arrived home Saturday, and to her surprise, a crew was paving her driveway. It was done, she told CTV News, without her consent.
-
Interest rates and gas prices rise, as Waterloo region's housing market cools
Waterloo Region's housing market has cooled slightly, and experts say it has to do with rising interest rates and gas prices.
Vancouver
-
'We'll keep doing this': B.C. group behind highway blockades vows more to come
A Metro Vancouver tunnel and a bridge were blocked by protesters during Monday's morning commute, leading to several arrests. But the group behind the demonstrations says more are being planned.
-
Lithium ion batteries 'number one' cause of fire-related deaths in Vancouver, officials say
Fires caused by lithium ion batteries have claimed the lives of five people in Vancouver so far this year, according to officials.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vaccine mandates for domestic travel, outgoing international flights to be suspended Wednesday
The federal government will announce tomorrow that vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains, as well outgoing international travel, will be suspended as of Wednesday, senior government sources have told CTV News.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to end pandemic rules including mandatory isolation
All remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions in Alberta will be lifted Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., including mandatory isolation requirements.
-
Alta. psychologist Dr. Jody Carrington sanctioned for 'blurred professional lines' with client
Well-known Alberta psychologist Dr. Jody Carrington has been reprimanded by her professional college after pleading guilty to several allegations of misconduct.
-
5 injured in crash, alcohol and speed possible factors: Edmonton police
Three men were rushed to hospital with serious injuries Monday afternoon after police said the pickup they were in was involved in a t-bone crash with a minivan in central Edmonton.
Windsor
-
Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent housing prices may drop by 20 per cent by the end of 2023: report
The average price of a home in Ontario could fall 18 per cent from its peak by the end of 2023, according to a new report by Desjardins.
-
Windsor city council votes to replace outdoor skating rink downtown
Windsor city council voted to retire the skating rink at Charles Clark Square and instead build a new downtown rink during Monday night’s council meeting.
-
Municipality of Chatham-Kent seeking 350 workers to fill poll positions
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is looking to fill about 350 positions for this year’s municipal election.
Regina
-
Premier Scott Moe hints at possible consumer rebate
According to the Premier of Saskatchewan, the provincial government may consider a consumer rebate if natural resources prices remain high.
-
Regina Police place time capsule inside wall of new headquarters
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has placed a time capsule inside the walls of its new headquarters.
-
'Harry would be proud': First of three stamps honouring Indigenous leaders unveiled
Friends and family gathered on Monday to celebrate Métis leader Harry Daniels.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vaccine mandates for domestic travel, outgoing international flights to be suspended Wednesday
The federal government will announce tomorrow that vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains, as well outgoing international travel, will be suspended as of Wednesday, senior government sources have told CTV News.
-
Lack of doctors pushing parents to ER, despite calls from CHEO
Parents of young children say they would avoid going to the emergency room if they could get an appointment with a doctor in a timely fashion.
-
Two Sikh rally organizers say they were wrongly arrested amid Parliament bomb scare
Two organizers of a Sikh event set to take place on Parliament Hill Saturday say they were arrested and released after being wrongfully identified in connection to a bomb threat in the area.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Catholic schools to cut 19 teacher positions, introduce a lunch-hour fee
Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools has announced plans to eliminate teaching positions.
-
'Saskatoon deserves it': City council hears passionate pitch to build soccer stadium
Saskatoon city councillors heard a passionate pitch from a group of companies looking to build a soccer stadium.
-
Sask. RCMP seize cocaine, illegal guns in North Battleford drug bust
An investigation has removed 359 grams of cocaine and illegal guns from North Battleford streets, according to RCMP.