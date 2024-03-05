Senior killed after shooting in Saint-Laurent parking lot

A 71-year-old man is dead after a shooting late Monday night in the Saint-Laurent borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) received several 911 calls at 11:20 p.m. about the shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant on Marcel-Laurin Boulevard near Thimens Boulevard.

"When police arrived, they located a victim," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "He was unconscious and injured by gunshots to the upper body."

He was transported to hospital, where he later died.

"One or several suspects would have fired gunshots in the direction of the victim, who was alone in a vehicle," said Chèvrefils, adding they fled the scene before police arrived.

There have been no arrests, and a security perimeter remains in place in the area to allow investigators and forensic technicians to canvass the scene.