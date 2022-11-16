Seeking a way out of Liberal party crisis: interim leader Tanguay says it's time to 'get back to basics'

Quebec Liberal Party interim Leader Marc Tanguay waves to caucus members as caucus president Enrico Ciccone applauds at the beginning of a pre-session caucus meeting, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Liberal Party interim Leader Marc Tanguay waves to caucus members as caucus president Enrico Ciccone applauds at the beginning of a pre-session caucus meeting, Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people did not appear to be intentional and was probably launched by air defences in neighbouring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon