Security enhanced at Montreal-area courthouses after court interpreter stabbed in Longueuil

Security has been beefed up at courthouses around the Montreal area following the stabbing of a court interpreter at the Longueuil courthouse last week.

From now on, everyone entering the Longueuil courthouse must submit to a full search, including the use of a metal detector.

"It's been a while since we talked about putting these measures into the courthouse, especially in Longueuil. The measure already exists in Montreal so we don't know why we didn't have it here," said defence lawyer François Lahaie.

"It's the same as Montreal, it's a courthouse like any courthouse."

The Laval courthouse is not yet using metal detectors, but special constables, who are responsible for the building’s security, now visually check everyone coming in and randomly search people's bags.

In Montreal, security screening and metal detectors have been in place for the last nine years at the courthouse, the Youth tribunal and the Quebec Court of Appeal. The special constables say the measure allows them to seize thousands of potentially dangerous sharp objects.

"A courthouse is a place where emotions run high," said defence lawyer Gracinda Fernandez. "Some people have mental health issues and it creates risks."

Listen on CJAD 800: Do we need better security in Quebec courthouses?

Courthouse staff who worked with last week's stabbing victim say the added security couldn't come fast enough, but the union representing special constables said they've been warning about the necessity of additional security for years.

Special constables say it's time to standardize security across the province.

"It's very important to install this kind of protection like Longueuil today," said special constable union president Frack Parales, adding that he expects things to move much faster, now that lawyers, judges, and civilian staff are pushing for it.

Parales said he already has a meeting planned with Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel on Thursday.

However, in a statement to the media, the minister was non-committal about broadening security measures.

"Analysis work is already underway to plan the addition of security arches in certain courthouses," read the brief statement.

Yet users of the courthouses say the time for studies is over and they want action to keep everyone safe.