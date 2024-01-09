'We need more protection,' says lawyer who was inside Quebec courthouse where man was stabbed
A criminal defence lawyer who witnessed a court interpreter running to safety covered in blood after being stabbed says there is a lack of security in courthouses outside of Montreal.
Patrick Davis was waiting for his case to be heard Tuesday at the Longueuil courthouse on Montreal's South Shore when he saw the man screaming that someone was trying to kill him and then seeking refuge in a nearby washroom.
"There was a lot of blood," Davis told CTV News, adding that he recognized the victim as a longtime interpreter at the courthouse.
Less than a minute later, he saw another man walking towards him who claimed he saw a gun and headed towards a staircase, but when the man saw police constables heading in his direction, the man took a different route. The man, Davis said, turned out to be the main suspect, who was swiftly arrested.
Davis, who has been practising law for 27 years, said there is a serious lack of security at the courthouse, unlike the one in Montreal that has airport-like security with metal detectors.
"All of the other courthouses in the province of Quebec have no secure entrances. Anybody can come in those courthouses with guns and can do a massive shooting. That's the most important problem," he said.
He praised the police constables who acted "very, very rapidly" to respond to the threat on Tuesday, but said there should be additional forms of security to ensure everyone's safety.
"There's a lot of emotion when you are in the courthouse. [Whether] it's in criminal or it's a civil matter, or in family matters, there's a lot of emotion and sometimes we are seeing some bad situations … We need more protection for all of the [people] who are working in the justice system."
The Ministry of Public Security, which is responsible for courtrooms in the province, did not respond to a request for comment from CTV News on Tuesday.
Longueuil police confirmed the assault happened around noon on the second floor of the courthouse. The victim, a 68-year-old man, was stabbed in the upper body and remained in life-threatening condition Tuesday evening as the investigation is ongoing, police said.
The suspect, a 43-year-old man, could face an attempted murder charge.
After initially telling reporters that the suspect and victim knew each other, police spokesperson Mélanie Mercille later clarified that that wasn't the case. The suspect is not known to police.
