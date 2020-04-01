MONTREAL -- Checkpoints will be added in and around four Quebec regions as of noon on Wednesday to limit non-essential travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, as public health officials work to limit the spread of the virus.

These changes will affect:

The Outaouais region;

The municipalities of Antoine-Labelle and Argenteuil in the Laurentians;

Autray, Joliette, Matawinie and Montcalm in the Lanaudiere region;

La Tuque in the Mauricie region

The Surete du Quebec will be working with the Gatineau police and Outaouais public security to implement measures to limit travel in these regions to essential services only.

On Tuesday, Quebecers were asked not to travel between regions unless absolutely necessary.