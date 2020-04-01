Security checkpoints added in several Quebec regions to limit the spread of COVID-19
Published Wednesday, April 1, 2020 11:01AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, April 1, 2020 11:03AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Checkpoints will be added in and around four Quebec regions as of noon on Wednesday to limit non-essential travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, as public health officials work to limit the spread of the virus.
These changes will affect:
- The Outaouais region;
- The municipalities of Antoine-Labelle and Argenteuil in the Laurentians;
- Autray, Joliette, Matawinie and Montcalm in the Lanaudiere region;
- La Tuque in the Mauricie region
The Surete du Quebec will be working with the Gatineau police and Outaouais public security to implement measures to limit travel in these regions to essential services only.
On Tuesday, Quebecers were asked not to travel between regions unless absolutely necessary.
