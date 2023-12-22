MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Search underway for child who fell into river off Lac-Sac-Jean

    A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

    Quebec provincial police (SQ) are conducting a search operation Friday for a child who fell into the Mistassini River in Lac-Sac-Jean.

    Emergency services were first called to Panoramique Boulevard in the town of Dolbeau-Mistassini around 2:30 p.m.

    "According to preliminary information, it was a mother and child who had slipped near the stream," said SQ spokesperson Ève Brochu-Joubert.

    The child is under five years old.

    An SQ command post was set up onsite Friday to coordinate operations.

    "The Dolbeau-Mistassini fire department is assisting our police resources and conducting a sweep of the area near the river," Brochu-Joubert added.

    SQ divers and a helicopter also contributed to the search operation.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 22, 2023.  

